Art show to raise awareness for Alzheimer's opening in San Luis Obispo

An art show to raise awareness for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's is taking place Friday in San Luis Obispo.

Lydia Tokunaga and her son Brandon started the show 13 years ago to remember Lydia's husband Nelson, who had Alzheimer's.

Central Coast artists donated art pieces in support of the cause.

Brandon told KSBY many are willing to donate because they've also had a loved one who has or is currently experiencing Alzheimer's.

"No matter, when I go asking artists if they'd be willing to raise money or business, everyone is like 'oh yea, that's horrible, we'll gladly help you out.' I've never had anyone say 'Alzheimer's, uh.' They would say aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers or even just family friends, everyone is affected by it."

The event will include music and wine along with the art.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 with walks in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

The art show event begins at 5 p.m. at The Villages at the Oaks in San Luis Obispo.

If you would like to participate in the upcoming walk, visit this website.