Artificial intelligence makes its way into health care on the Central Coast

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo is now using an application that will help health workers diagnose and respond more quickly to patients suffering from a stroke.

The application, called Viz.ai, is used by the stroke response team at Tenet Health Central Coast Centers.

The application uses artificial intelligence to send an instant chat to the stroke response team, saving five steps during the initial response to a stroke while a patient is undergoing a CT scan.

Viz.ai uses advanced imaging technology to automatically analyze CT perfusion images of the brain. Those images produce parametric color maps and calculate CT perfusion parameters that then notifies the neurologist of the diagnosis.



“We had a neurologist who was out shopping one day when on his phone he got alerted that the artificial intelligence detected a large vessel occlusion or a clot in a patient, and he was able to immediately call the ER physician and initiate the proper treatment for that patient,” said Martha Irthum, Tenet Health Central Coast Neuroscience, Stroke, and Spine Coordinator.

Tenet Health’s two hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, are both equipped with the new technology.

