Artists from all over the west compete in SLOPOKE art show

On the last weekend of every September, western-themed art exhibition SLOPOKE hosts its annual fine art show and competition, inviting artists from all over the west to come exhibit their work.

According to the exhibit, SLOPOKE aims to bring back a high-end art show to the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County and "exhibit the quality of art and artist normally seen in large art shows in the big cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco."

This year, the show and competition will take place at Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang with jurists selected from a pool of regionally recognized artists.

Only 25-30 artists are accepted each year to compete, with awards for Best Painting, Best Sculpture, and Best of Show. Additional accolades include Best Wildlife Award and Artist Choice Award sponsored by Art of the West and Western Art and Architecture magazines.

SLOPOKE says Christopher Slatoff will be the Guest Artist and Jurist, displaying some of his sculptures and demonstrating some sculpture techniques on Saturday and Sunday during the event.

SLOPOKE 2021 will be open for ticket buyers Sept. 24-26. Tickets are $25 each and include an opening reception invitation on Friday night, an art book keep sake, and a SLOPOKE cowboy bandana. People can enjoy the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

More information on the SLOPOKE art show can be found on their website.