Arts, crafts and more at this weekend's Mid-State Fair Market

The Mid-State Fair Market is returning to the Paso Robles Event Center this weekend.

The event features local artisans and vendors selling a variety of items including handmade jewelry, apparel, accessories, home decor, health and beauty products, art, food items, and more.

Admission and parking are free.

The market will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Paso Robles Event Center is located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles. Parking is available in Lot C off Gregory Avenue and the Fair's parking lots off Riverside Avenue.

The Mid-State Fair Fall Market is scheduled for October 20-22 and the Winter Market is scheduled for December 8-11, 2023.