As COVID-19 continues to spread, the flu is now also sending people to the doctor

As COVID-19 continues to spread the flu is also sending people to the doctor.

Flu season is here. Once again, it's happening during the COVID-19 pandemic and local doctors are already seeing an influx of patients.

"Flu season can be unpredictable in terms of the severity and nobody's ever been through the pandemic before so it's going to be interesting to see what happens this year," said Pediatrician, Rene Bravo.

But flu season won't reach its peak for another few weeks.

"We're starting to see a little bit of activity, and I know the county is tracking that, but usually flu season will start to kick up between Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Bravo.

Dr. Rene Bravo says getting a flu shot is a great way to protect yourself and stay healthy this flu season.

"Any time now. I think it's really time to get your flu shot, for sure," said Bravo.

If you are feeling ill it is important to determine if it is actually the flu and not something more serious like COVID-19.

"We're always worried about coronavirus masking as the flu and so that's one thing that if you're not sure make sure you call your doctor or healthcare provider and talk with them," said Bravo.

San Luis Obispo visitor Jerry Louwen says he is not concerned about the upcoming flu season.

"It'll be fine long as you take care of yourself. That's what it's all about," said visitor Jerry Louwen.

Resident Bill Neufeld says he is also not overly concerned about the upcoming flu season.

"I think enough people get the flu shot that it's not going to be a big thing, I hope," said Neufeld.

Neufeld says exercising helps him stay healthy during the winter months.

"I don't feel like I'm doing a lot of exercises but I do get a 2-mile walk in, a little over an hour, I think people should do more of that kind of stuff. I enjoy it," said Neufeld.

The CDC says you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including a flu vaccine, at the same visit.

To make an appointment to get your flu or COVID-19 vaccine visit myturn.Ca.Gov.