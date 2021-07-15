Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

As SLO County looks for interim Clerk-Recorder, Ken Hampian tapped to join Review Committee

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
The county is asking the community to share comments and ideas ahead of the redistricting.
San-Luis-Obispo-County.png
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 17:01:47-04

Ken Hampian, former San Luis Obispo City Manager, will represent the county's 3rd District on the Board of Supervisors' Clerk-Recorder Review Committee.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, of San Luis Obispo County's 3rd District, selected Hampian for the committee, where he will be one of five members reviewing candidates for the interim County Clerk-Recorder role.

Each of the county's five supervisors will appoint a representative to the committee.

"Ken is a well-known and highly trusted public servant," Ortiz-Legg said.

The appointee who fills the interim County Clerk-Recorder position will serve the remainder of Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong's term. The term ends at noon on Jan. 2, 2023.

Tommy Gong resigned from his position to accept the role of Deputy County Clerk-Recorder for Contra Costa County. His last day was July 2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today