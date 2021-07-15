As SLO County looks for interim Clerk-Recorder, Ken Hampian tapped to join Review Committee

Ken Hampian, former San Luis Obispo City Manager, will represent the county's 3rd District on the Board of Supervisors' Clerk-Recorder Review Committee.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, of San Luis Obispo County's 3rd District, selected Hampian for the committee, where he will be one of five members reviewing candidates for the interim County Clerk-Recorder role.

Each of the county's five supervisors will appoint a representative to the committee.

"Ken is a well-known and highly trusted public servant," Ortiz-Legg said.

The appointee who fills the interim County Clerk-Recorder position will serve the remainder of Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong's term. The term ends at noon on Jan. 2, 2023.

Tommy Gong resigned from his position to accept the role of Deputy County Clerk-Recorder for Contra Costa County. His last day was July 2.