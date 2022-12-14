ASAP Cats final adoption event of the year

The final adoption event of the year for ASAP Cats will take place this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ASAP Cats shelter in Goleta.

ASAP Cats officials say it is "name your price" for adoptions, so adopters are able to donate as much or as little as they wish, in exchange for making a lifelong friend.

With plenty of cats and kittens needing homes to go to for the holidays, ASAP is hoping for another generous turnout from the Santa Barbara community.

There are plenty of other opportunities for visitors to help these cats; ASAP is pushing for short-term fosters over the holiday season if adoption is not a possibility, as this will still give these cats and kittens a chance to experience life outside the shelter’s walls. ASAP is asking for at least a two-week commitment for applicable fosters.

View ASAP Cats’ adoptable cats online at or visit the shelter at 5473 Overpass Rd, in Goleta. The shelter is currently open from Tuesday through Thursday between 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other times are available by appointment only.