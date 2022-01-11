ASH suspends patient admissions after COVID-19 breakout among staff

Atascadero State Hospital is suspending most patient admissions after reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 among staff members in the last two weeks.

That means more than 5% of the staff (ASH employs roughly 2,140 people) have tested positive over the past 14 days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Atascadero State Hospital has reported 537 total cases of COVID-19 among staff, meaning over 20% of total cases are from the last two weeks.

In response to the surge in cases, the hospital said in part:

Everyone entering continues to be screened for COVID-19.

Employees are required to be fully vaccinated.

Direct patient care staff are tested daily before shifts with rapid antigen tests.

Vaccines and boosters remain available to patients.

ASH officials say, “Many of the actions being taken across state hospitals are similar to those that have been done during previous surges during the pandemic.”

Fewer than 11 cases have been reported among patients over the last two weeks. 250 cases have been reported since March 2020. Patients that test positive for COVID-19 are put in isolation units within the hospital.