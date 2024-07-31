Watch Now
Asphalt paving project to cause delays on various San Luis Obispo County roads

Roadwork will begin Aug. 5 in the Whitley Gardens.
Buena Vista Drive Roadwork Before Photo
San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works
Current state of a cross gutter on Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles
Asphalt overlay work is expected to delay traffic in several areas throughout San Luis Obispo County.

The affected roads are located in the Whitley Gardens, Templeton, Paso Robles, and Los Osos, according to the County's Department of Public Works.

County officials say drivers should anticipate mandatory detours as well as roadways reduced to one-way traffic control.

Paving work is scheduled to begin in the Whitley Gardens on Aug. 5.

Lane closures will be in affect Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Delays may be up to 10 minutes long during major operations.

The Department of Public Works says this project is being completed to keep roads smooth and safe.

They hope to prevent drivers from having to pay for any costly repairs in the future.

