Asphalt-paving work in San Luis Obispo County to begin on November 7

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department will begin asphalt-paving work on Los Osos Valley Road from Turri Road to the Los Osos Bridge, on November 7 and is expected to be completed by November 22.

Expect one-way traffic control and delays of up to 10 minutes during major operations Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This roadwork is part of a year-long asphalt-paving project on roads throughout the county, beginning in October and expected to be complete in fall 2023. Other sites and schedules will be reported as that information becomes available.

For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic will be reduced to one-way controls with flaggers and pilot cars.