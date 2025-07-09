Assault suspect arrested after barricaded standoff in unincorporated Paso Robles

A man is in custody after an extended standoff at a residence in the Paso Robles area Tuesday evening, authorities tell KSBY.

Law enforcement personnel responded to a possible domestic violence incident in the 800 block of Golden Meadow Drive around 5:40 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The man — later identified as 41-year-old Enrique Rubio — was wanted for assault, the sheriff's office later announced in a press release. An adult female victim, who exited the residence upon deputies' arrival, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, the extent and nature of which were not disclosed.

Rubio barricaded himself inside the residence, the release said.

The man was taken into custody around 10:16 p.m. after surrendering to law enforcement, according to the release

Rubio is facing three charges, including assault, false imprisonment and corporal injury to a spouse.