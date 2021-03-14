Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

"At Her Table" event brings San Luis Obispo County female restaurant owners together in honor of Women's History Month

items.[0].image.alt
Enjoy SLO
at her table.png
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 03:14:46-04

San Luis Obispo County female restaurant owners are dishing out their secrets to success in honor of Women's History Month.

The seven-day virtual event featured local women who shared special menu items, cooking classes and discussions to encourage conversation about what it takes to thrive in the restaurant industry.

The event, organized by EnjoySLO takes place from March 8th through March 14th.

Some of the participants include Kimberly Walker, owner of the Granada Bistro, Debbie Thomas, owner of Thomas Hill Organics, Kristin Casillas, co-owner of Orale Taqueria and many others.

The event was put on to inspire and encourage women who have a passion for culinary arts.

Businesses will receive 100% of the sales and organizers are encouraging community members to donate to RiseSLO.

Click here for more information about At Her Table.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7