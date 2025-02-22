At Her Table festival celebrating Women's History Month set to kick off

The At Her Table Women's Week festival honoring women in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry will soon return to the Central Coast.

At Her Table is an organization consisting of over 300 members in San Luis Obispo County that supports and publicizes women-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry.

The group's upcoming festival seeks to celebrate Women's History Month by gathering female entrepreneurs and employees for a week of events.

On Friday, KSBY spoke with event coordinator Candice Custodio to find out what is in store for next week's event.

"We have events that will cater to everyone," Custodio said. "We have food events, we have crafting events. So, we have something that is fitting for everybody. We have family-friendly events. So, you really can't find something that won't appeal to you."

The festival kicks off on Feb. 28 and will run through March 9.

It will feature 30 events across the Central Coast, including tastings, talks, and exclusive dinners.

For the full schedule and ticket options, you can visit the At Her Table website.