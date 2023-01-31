Watch Now
At Her Table gears up for March food festival with free portrait event

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free portraits were offered to women in business at an At Her Table event in Paso Robles on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 31, 2023
A local non-profit dedicated to empowering women in business held its annual free portrait day on Tuesday.

At Her Table hosted the event in Paso Robles where more than 30 women in business had the opportunity to connect and enjoy food and wine.

Each participant also received professional portraits taken by local photographers free of charge.

Next month, the non-profit will host a seven-day food festival featuring local female-owned businesses in honor of Women's History Month.

"At Her Table is a seven-day food festival celebrating women in San Luis Obispo County," explained Michelle Barrera, At Her Table founder. "It's open to the public. It's over 40 events and food specials that are created by women leaders in the area. We have people participating from the food, beverage and lodging industry. We want everyone to come celebrate a woman in their life."

The food festival is scheduled to take place March 6-12. Click here to purchase tickets.

