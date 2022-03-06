At Her Table SLO celebrates Women's Week

Grey Wolf & Barton Family Wines in Paso Robles will be celebrating Women's Week in San Luis Obispo County by bringing together more than 160 women-owned and co-owned businesses from March 6 to March 13 in honor of Women's History Month.

The week-long celebration organized by the collective At Her Table will offer over 50 events, featuring special dishes, daily selected wines, networking, and live music on the final day.

At Her Table has more than 100 members and membership is free. The goal for the organization is to create a space to empower women-owned businesses, spread awareness on equality and promote inclusivity.

“It’s participation in the recognition of the women in our business here, and their impact on helping us grow and also recognition of all women in all of the business industries," Barton Family Wines Head wine educator, Mark Ruiz said. "Either co-owners or owners and things like that, just a recognition of how well they are doing in celebration of that.”

A portion of all proceeds from the final day's event will be donated to At Her Table, whose mission is to bring awareness and support to women-owned and co-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry on the Central Coast.

At Her Table's headlining event, the "Untamed" Dinner will be hosted on Mar. 8, International Women's day at The Carissa.

To see the full list of events, visit At Her Table's website.