At Her Table's Women's Week is underway. The seven-day food festival will highlight more than 250 women-owned businesses in honor of Women's History Month.

The events will continue through March 12 with more than 40 different events taking place throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Events include wine and food tastings, special dinners at local wineries, art events, speakers, workshops, and more.

On Sunday, March 12, a free street festival will take place along Entrada Ave. in Atascadero from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will include live music, local food and beverage vendors, and arts and crafts vendors.

For a full list of events during Women's Week, click here.

At Her Table was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to support women-owned food and beverage businesses on the Central Coast.