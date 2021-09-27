At least 15 people aboard panga boat discovered on Santa Barbara Co. beach

Authorities in Santa Barbara County are investigating the discovery of a panga boat that landed on Arroyo Quemada Beach just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

The beach is located between Refugio State Beach and El Capitan State Beach, west of Santa Barbara.

Panga boats are typically used to smuggle drugs or people into the United States.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials, at least 15 people were aboard the boat and were detained.

Sheriff's deputies were reportedly providing aid to the passengers, while officials coordinated with state and federal agencies to determine jurisdiction over the case.