At least nine parklets to be removed from Downtown Paso Robles on Nov. 1

The temporary parklet program in Downtown Paso Robles expires on November 1 and now we're learning how many businesses have filed a 90-day extension.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager, Ty Lewis said that 8 or 9 of the parklets will be coming down on the first of next month. This means more than a dozen will remain on city streets after submitting paperwork.

At last check, there were 23 parklets in total.

Meanwhile, the city says it'll use money authorized as part of the COVID response to pay for any of the infrastructure that's being supported by the city like K-rails. Lewis said they still have roughly $100,000 left from the $200,000 COVID response allocation.

All of the parklets will come down on January 31 of next year.