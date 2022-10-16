At-risk veterans received needed services at the 10th Annual Veterans Stand Down event

Santa Barbara County hosted its 10th Annual Veterans Stand Down to serve homeless and at-risk veterans and their families by providing services such as clothing, health screenings, shelter and food.

The event took place at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

This stand down was limited to 500 veterans and their legal spouses and children under age 18.

Many resources were provided including transportation, alterations and mending, crisis counseling and help seeking employment.

Veterans and their families were also welcomed to bring their pets, who received free grooming and vet services.

"For many of the veterans, especially the ones that are homeless, it gives them a chance to get with their other agencies that can help them, housing, health care, it helps them get some of them, honeslty they really help them from haircuts to working with your pets it's just a wonderful program that Santa Barbara County's doing," said United States Air Force Veteran Henry Davis.

Stand downs are collaborative events coordinated by government and community agencies along with local veterans affairs groups.

Since their start in 1988 in San Diego, stand downs have benefited more than 200,000 veterans and their families.