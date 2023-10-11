Atascadero 2nd grader with brain cancer relapses again, now enters clinical trial: BBQ fundraiser to help

An Atascadero 2nd grader with brain cancer relapsed for the 2nd time since being diagnosed in March of 2021.

Now, the community is coming together to help Kyndal Gottfried and her mom, Raquel, as they enter a new phase of Kyndal’s cancer journey, a clinical trial. The pair will be traveling to a children’s hospital in Augusta, Georgia for the trial once a month for a couple days at a time for the next year or two.

A drive-thru BBQ fundraiser will be held this Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the Atascadero Elks Lodge that will help ease the financial burden of frequent travel. Raquel says she’s beyond grateful for the support they have received since Kyndal was first diagnosed 2.5 years ago.

“Everything that we need, everything that we pray for, everything that is a worry to me, whether it's financial or how am I going to make this happen, it just happens,” said Raquel. “It's our family, our friends. I'm just super grateful that we live where we live, and that we have the community, and the family, friends, and support system that we have.”

Raquel told KSBY that Kyndal went to the eye doctor this week and found out she has cataracts; the ophthalmologist thinks she will need surgery to have them removed.

But Kyndal continues to be a trooper through all her treatment. She plays soccer and loves to be part of her team.

The fundraiser features a $50 tri-tip dinner for 4 and several raffles. Click here for more information.