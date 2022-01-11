Atascadero accepting band applications for expanded 'Saturday in the Park' Concert Series

The City of Atascadero is now accepting band applications for the 2022 "Saturday in the Park" Concert Series.

Traditionally held during the summer months, the city is adding spring and fall concerts this year.

Fifteen free concerts will be scheduled from April 2 through November 4.

The spring concerts will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero.

Summer concerts will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand.

Two fall concerts will be held on the first Fridays in October and November from 4-6 p.m. at Sunken Gardens.

Band applications must be submitted to the City of Atascadero Recreation Division by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.



