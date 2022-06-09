Atascadero archer, Bella Otter, wins two gold medals at Pan Am Championships

A couple weeks ago, we told you she was going to compete internationally for Team USA. Now, we’re telling you she’s the best in the Americas. 19-year-old Atascadero archer, Bella Otter, won two gold medals for Team USA at the Pan Am Championships over the weekend.

As the top-ranked female archer in the Compound Under 21 category for the U.S., the Central Coast sharpshooter went side-by-side with the top-ranked male, Tyler Heritage, for the mixed team event. Going up against El Salvador, Team USA hit all 10s except for just four arrows on their way to a one-point win, securing Bella’s first gold medal at the championships.

In qualifying for the Compound U21 Women individual event, Bella was the top seed. She took down two Canadian archers on her way to the gold medal match, where she would face off against El Salvador’s, Paola Corado, the number two seed in the event.

The match came down to the wire. After regulation arrows were finished, the two were tied with a score of 135/150, so it came down to a shoot off, one arrow each; the highest score takes the gold. Bella shot first and hit a 9, putting some pressure on her opponent. That pressure ended with Corado hitting an 8, giving Bella her 2nd gold of the games!

“It was an amazing and high-pressure match with a great opponent, and I couldn’t be more stoked,” said Bella.

The gold medal archer thanks her parents, her coach, and everyone that helped her along the way. She’s not done representing her country this month; Bella heads to Paris for the World Cup starting on June 21st.