Atascadero Boy Scout Troop 51 donates hygiene kits to ECHO

Community members staying at the ECHO homeless shelter in Atascadero have new hygiene products thanks to a local Boy Scouts troop.

Atascadero Boy Scout Troop 51 gathered donations from the community and created more than 30 hygiene kits.

The kits include socks, underwear, toothbrushes, shampoo, and other essential supplies.

The bag that everything goes in also has reflectors on them for visibility when some of the houseless people are out and about on the streets during the night.

The scouts presented the hygiene kits to ECHO Sunday afternoon.