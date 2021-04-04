Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atascadero Boy Scout Troop 51 donates hygiene kits to ECHO

items.[0].image.alt
Phyllis Small
TROOP 51.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 19:33:01-04

Community members staying at the ECHO homeless shelter in Atascadero have new hygiene products thanks to a local Boy Scouts troop.

Atascadero Boy Scout Troop 51 gathered donations from the community and created more than 30 hygiene kits.

The kits include socks, underwear, toothbrushes, shampoo, and other essential supplies.

The bag that everything goes in also has reflectors on them for visibility when some of the houseless people are out and about on the streets during the night.

The scouts presented the hygiene kits to ECHO Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7