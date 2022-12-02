Watch Now
Atascadero burglary suspect arrested

Posted at 2:07 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 17:07:49-05

A man is facing charges in connection with a recent burglary at an Atascadero business.

Atascadero police say an officer just before 1 a.m. Friday stopped a man walking in the 5900 block of El Camino Real near several businesses.

Police say the officer recognized the man as being wanted in connection with a burglary that happened at a business two days earlier.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony William Thomas and arrested him on suspicion of burglary.

Police say the 20-year-old also had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was found with suspected burglary tools.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Jail logs did not show him in custody as of Friday afternoon.

