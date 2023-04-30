Atascadero burn season closes May 1

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services will close the 2023 burn season on May 1 according to a press release sent by the City of Atascadero.

Burn season is a formal period when residents can burn residential yard trimmings or agricultural waste. It's colloquially referred to as "backyard burning."

Residents must call the burn line at (805) 461-5070, option eight to check the burn day status leading up to the closure of burn season.

The City of Atascadero would like to thank residents that chose to use the newly launched online burn permit application tool. By doing so, the city was aware of locations that residents had planned to burn and could communicate effectively and quickly with them if conditions changed.

As alternatives, Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services encourages residents to utilize the Green Waste Recycling Program through Atascadero Waste Alternatives. Please check with Atascadero Waste Alternatives for your area’s pick-up days.

In addition, Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services is asking residents to get their weed abatement done quickly. As conditions change, please plan to mow before 10 a.m. and maintain weeds at four inches.

The deadline for cutting weeds is June 1.