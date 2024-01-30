Atascadero Chamber of Commerce announces second annual Jr. CEO Program

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its second year of the Jr. CEO Program.

Josh Cross, President and CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, says their program is similar to Cal Poly's "learn by doing" method. The virtual training allows students to work at their own pace around their school and athletic schedules.

“We wanted to maximize flexibility for students and families and we wanted to allow for students to jump in at the last minute if they just heard about it too late," Cross said of the program. "We didn't want any barriers to do the program. It's about four or five hours of video time that you have to watch before participating in H=Junior CEO Business Day.”

Cross says the business topics include cost models, marketing plans, business plans, food handling safety, and finance in the six-week virtual training.

The Spring Jr. CEO Program begins February 22nd and runs for five weeks. Participating students will open their businesses on the sixth week during Jr. CEO Business Day. Tuition is $25 per student or $40 per family.

More information can be found on their website here.