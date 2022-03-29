Atascadero Chamber of Commerce extends Shop Local program through April 30

Local shoppers in Atascadero have an extra month to participate in the Chamber of Commerce's Shop Local Bonus program, Chamber staff announced on Monday.

The program rewards local shoppers who spend $100 at local businesses with a $20 gift card to one of a variety of Atascadero businesses.

The Shop Local Bonus program kicked off Feb. 1 and was initially set to conclude March 31. Now it will run through April 30.

To qualify, people must submit receipts to local businesses dated from Feb. 1 to April 30 to the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce in-person or online and select a gift card. The receipts must total $100 and can be from any Atascadero business except for fast food, gas stations and grocery stores.

Organizers say shoppers can earn up to two $20 gift cards.

Shoppers can choose among available gift cards on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Tuesday, gift cards were still available to Bee's Blossoms, Bloke Outfitters, Bristol's Cider, Carbon 6 WINE Bar, El Momento Boutique, Golden China, Hops Bounce House, Indigo Clothing, K-Man Cyclery, Kula Vineyards, Lube N Go, Malibu Brew, Masterpiece Framing, MEA Wine, Musicians Unlimited, Nutrition 101, Poisoned Apple, Rococo Luxe, Rose Garden Spa, Studio 101 West Photography, The Great Escape, and 805 Board Shop.

More information on the program is available online.