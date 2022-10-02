Atascadero Chamber of Commerce invites residents to enter in "Local's Favorite" Day Trip contest

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is opening the “Local’s Favorite” Day Trip contest to area residents in an effort to promote tourism in their 2023 Official Destination Guide.

Locals have the chance to write up their favorite day trip experiences under any of three categories: Family Fun, Outdoor Adventures, and Sip & Savor (dining experience).

High-resolution photos can be submitted as well.

The deadline to submit a written entry or photograph is Oct. 10.

Winners from each category will be awarded two 2023 Wine Passports valued at $150 and their entries will be viewed across 4,000 printed guides and the Chamber’s website.

Entries should be emailed to Julie Matthews at julie@atascaderochamber.org with “contest” in the subject line.

