Atascadero Chamber of Commerce launched the 'Shop Local Program' on Small Business Saturday

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce launched its 'Shop Local Program' on Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers can support local businesses and earn a $20 gift card in return when they spend $100 or more at participating stores.

Stewart Wallace said she enjoys shopping small because she can find unique goods while supporting business owners.

"Support the small business," Wallace said. "It’s hard to compete with stuff online and big shops."

Jen Halmo, a new business owner in Atascadero, hopes the program will encourage participants to shop locally for their holiday gifts.

"We just opened. the store here in August," Halmo said. "We have a lot of inventory of really cute holiday stuff."

Owner of 805 Board Shop, Kevin Campion, attributes part of the boost in business he's seen to the program.

"I think the program's really important," Campion said.

A maximum of 2 gift cards per household can be redeemed.

Participants can redeem their gift cards in person at the Chamber of Commerce between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

From November 30th through December 31st, the 'Shop Local Program' will run at participating businesses in Atascadero.

This promotion excludes gas stations, large chain stores, fast food stores, animal food stores, and hardware stores.