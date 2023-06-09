Atascadero citywide pavement markings and road restriping to begin Sunday

Starting late in the evening on Sunday, the city of Atascadero's contractor will begin repainting pavement markings and road striping throughout Atascadero.

In order to minimize impacts on traffic and allow the paint to dry, this work will be completed overnight from June 11 – June 16.

There may be some minor construction noise associated with this work, which is expected to be minimal and is largely at or near intersections where there are already typical traffic noise levels.

Residents and visitors are asked to drive carefully through work zones, follow traffic control signage, and to please be respectful of construction workers.

A second phase of this work will commence later in the summer with a focus on refreshing roadway centerline, edge, and lane striping.

For more information or questions regarding this work, please contact public works at 805-470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org.