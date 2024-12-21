Atascadero company's chief operations officer accused of embezzlement

The chief operations officer of an Atascadero fire safety business has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, in May 2024, officers received a report that an employee at Scott O'Brien Fire and Safety was believed to be embezzling from the company.

Police say their investigation revealed that Robert Vasquez, 37, had embezzled $423,460 from the company for nearly five years between January 2019 and October 2023.

Detectives believe Vasquez made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the company's checking account and used the money for personal expenses including paying his rent and credit card bills.

Vasquez was arrested on Dec. 19 on multiple charges of embezzlement and grand theft and remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.