Atascadero deli handing out free sandwiches to military personnel, veterans on Friday

In celebration of Veterans Day, a Central Coast sandwich shop will be giving away free sandwiches to active and retired military personnel on Friday.

Colony Market and Deli in Atascadero will be giving out the sandwiches.

The idea came from one of the restaurant’s employees.

“One of our employees, Christina Newby, came to us with this idea and she just said, you know, can we do something that’s really just for the vets, and it has grown into this thing, and I was like, oh my gosh, it’s amazing, just the whole community coming together,“ said Joanna Wemple, the co-owner of Colony Market and Deli.

The deli will be holding a raffle during the giveaway with prizes donated by local businesses. The prizes will include a skateboard, guitar, food, and wine.

All proceeds will go towards K9s for Warriors.

“We just know that often times veterans are overlooked, there’s such a political climate and sometimes it’s like they get lumped in with that. This is all about the veterans, this is not political, this is for veterans and for military and we are excited to give to them,“ said Wemple.

Sandwiches will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

Proof of past or present military service will be required.