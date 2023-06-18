Atascadero Elks Lodge hosts annual car show

Atascadero Elks Lodge hosted its second annual Veteran’s Cars Show Sunday morning.

The event was from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on El Camino Real.

Those who attended were able to enjoy the views of some classic cars.

The event was free to the public, and free breakfast burritos were provided to veterans.

We wanted to bring cars in because as time goes on, you enjoy looking at cars. the first one. Last year. We anticipated 25 cars. We ended up with 72 cars. So, this year I haven't taken a count yet, but it looks like we've got about the same number that we had last year,” said Ronnie Maxwell, the Elks Lodge Atascadero Exalted Ruler.

The owner of each vehicle that entered the car show could vote for their favorite vehicles and awards were given to the top three finishers.