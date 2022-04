The City of Atascadero and the North County Farmers Markets will bring live music, cider, and wine tastings, and a petting zoo to celebrate their five-year anniversary.

The Farmer's Market returns to Sunken Gardens in Atascadero Wednesday afternoon from 3-6 p.m.

The market will offer live music from the Jump Jax Band, the Atascadero FFA hosting a petting zoo, and special giveaways and games.

The Atascadero City Council will also kick off the event with an official ribbon cutting.