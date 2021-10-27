Atascadero Fire and Emergency services awarded grant

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services was awarded a $82,000 grant to purchase new extrication equipment by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

The grant allows the purchase of two sets of battery-powered tools replacing hydraulic tools that will assist first responders during vehicle extrications.

Atascadero Fire explains that it is crucial to have modern extrication tools that are effective when cutting and isolating crash victims from a vehicle, as technology advances in vehicle manufacturing.

“Seconds matter when responding to a vehicle accident and this grant is critical in our ability to effect a timely rescue and extract a victim to render emergency medical care,” Battalion Chief Matt Miranda said.

Many known these battery-powered cutters and spreaders as the “Jaws of Life.”

The new equipment will help with reducing rescue times having victims treated or transported to the hospital faster.

This also allows an increase in the survival rate of those critically injured in vehicle crashes.

