Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services turns 100 years old

The Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services Department is celebrating 100 years of service to the community this year.

Saturday, the department held a celebration at Fire Station 1 starting with a flag ceremony by Boy Scout Troop 51, as well as fire safety demonstrations including wildfire preparedness. Antique fire engines were on display for community members to check out. All members of the public were invited to attend.

According to a release from the department, in 1915, Atascadero fire protection was initially provided by volunteers that responded to the scene; they were paid $1.00 per fire. In 1922, Atascadero Fire Protection District was officially created in response to a 5,000-acre wildfire. The first fire station was built in 1927 on Traffic Way. The building still stands in the heart of Atascadero.