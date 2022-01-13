Atascadero Firefighters will come to your home for a free property wildfire consultation

Atascadero residents can have fire personnel come to their home and learn how to keep their property safe from future wildfires.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council awarded Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services the grant funds for the Wildfire Consultation pilot program that is launching this month.

Residents can sign up for free by going to this website and filling in their contact information and address. Atascadero Fire officials will then contact the individual to set up a date and time for fire personnel to come to the residence and perform a fire assessment of their home and property.

The evaluation will include specific recommendations for the homeowner to perform that will increase the survivability of their home in the event of a wildfire. This includes assessing the property vegetation, structure materials and recommended clearance as well as identifying hazards. Property owners will receive a written form of feedback in the form of a list of recommendations.

"With all the recent rains and moisture here, everybody here forgets that we do have fires every year," said Capt. Brian Roberts. "Now's the time to prepare. That's the biggest step to protecting yourself and your home is preparing before fire season starts that way your house is ready when it does occur.

Due to limited funding, this program will initially be offered only to those properties located in the High and Very High Fire Severity Zones located on the west side of Atascadero.

Community members are encouraged to sign up before the end of February. If you have questions about the program you can call Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services at (805) 470-3300.

"Every homeowner plays a part in keeping our community safe," explains Battalion Chief Van Son. "The more insight we can provide residents regarding fire safety and how to reduce hazards around the home, the better we can all help defend Atascadero against the threat of a wildfire."