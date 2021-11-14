Atascadero gets festive with annual Holiday Boutique in the park

Dozens of community members got a head start on their holiday shopping at the 16th annual Holiday Boutique at Atascadero Lake Park.

The Saturday craft show at the Pavilion on the Lake went from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 40 vendors in attendance. All items and artistic creations were handmade by the sellers.

Organizers say it was the perfect opportunity for locals to find unique one-of-a-kind gifts for their loved ones ahead of the holiday season.

“I actually start crouching during the summertime, so I feel like I've got the Christmas spirit for quite some time getting it all set up and ready and getting things up on my Facebook group showing off some of those things before I even get here,” explained Nicole Eisenman, owner of Turquoise Giraffe.

Put on by the City of Atascadero, the Holiday Boutique was free to attend and all outdoors following COVID-19 precautions.

For more information on upcoming events with the City of Atascadero, go to www.visitatascadero.com/events/.