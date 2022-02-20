Atascadero gives out wood chips to residents

The city of Atascadero hosted a free wood chip giveaway for city residents on Saturday.

The event was from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Traffic Way, between Chico Rd. and Orillas Way.

City officials say that the wood chips that were given out are the same the Atascadero Parks Division uses around the city. The wood chips are used to suppress weeds, conserved water, and to promote healthy landscapes.

City officials closed the northbound shoulder of Traffic Way at the pick-up site, but two-way traffic was maintained.

