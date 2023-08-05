'Atascadero has it all': Locals enjoy all First Fridays has to offer

The first Friday of every month in Atascadero is a cause for celebration.

First Fridays is a concert and entertainment series hosted at various locations across the city with different forms of entertainment.

"It's a whole package," Nancy Commerdinger said, who is an Atascadero resident and comes out to every First Fridays concert. "It's the weather, it's the music, it's the surroundings.

"Atascadero has it all."

Friday, Aug. 4 was an evening of music, food, community and fun supporting local businesses, according to the Visit Atascadero website detailing events in the city.

The band SOUNDHOUSE played outside the historic Atascadero administration building, also known as city hall.

"Playing your favorite rock, country, reggae, ska, and R&B songs from the late 70s, 80s, & 90s, SOUNDHOUSE will have you wanting to dance, shake, and sing along. Their song list ranges from Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Michael Jackson, The Cars, Garth Brooks, Bob Marley, Sublime, and many more!" the Visit Atascadero website says of the band.

The next First Fridays is Sept. 1 featuring the band Deja-Vu.