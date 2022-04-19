Atascadero High robotics team to defend world championship title

The Atascadero High School robotics team is defending its world championship title.

The Atascadero Greybots won in 2019 at the Houston First Championships and they are returning this week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team will be showcasing its robot that throws two basketball-sized tennis balls through an eight-foot hoop.

This year the game is called rapid react, and after the robot successfully throws the balls it also has to hang from a bar.

"I'm very excited about meeting a whole bunch of teams from around the world, and getting to compare our robot and how well we've been doing to other teams," said team manager, Charlotte Maples.

Greybots are accepting donations to make their trip to the championships possible.