Atascadero High School closed due to threat

Atascadero High School was closed Thursday morning due to a threat.

A note that went out to parents and staff from the Atascadero Unified District’s superintendent, Tom Butler, said they were made aware of the threat Thursday morning and could possibly have a delayed start to the school day.

The note says law enforcement responded to investigate and that the school will be closed until the situation is full resolved “ensuring school safety.”

Butler thanked the community member who reported the incident adding that “the District will be pursuing the full legal and educational consequence to whomever is responsible.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.