Atascadero High School locked down due to nearby police activity

UPDATE (4 p.m.) - The lockdown was lifted at 3:40 p.m.

Police say they were searching for someone who was reported to have a gun. One sighting was reported near the high school tunnel.

A KSBY News photographer at the scene saw police take one person into custody near the Atascadero High School football field; however, police say the suspect was not located.

___

(3:27 p.m.) - Atascadero High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of nearby police activity.

According to a message sent to parents, the Atascadero Police Department ordered the lockdown "due to a situation near campus."

Dismissal, which is normally at 3:14 p.m. on Thursdays, has been delayed.

It's unknown how long the lockdown will last.

School was already out for the day at nearby North County Christian School, but any students and staff remaining on campus are also on lockdown.

