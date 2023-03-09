Atascadero High School principal resigns

Atascadero Unified is hiring for a new high school principal.

A job posting for principal of Atascadero High School was posted March 8.

Atascadero Unified School District Superintendent Tom Butler confirms that now-former principal Dan Andrus resigned from his position. Butler did not provide further details.

When reached by phone earlier this week, Andrus declined to comment.

The job posting is for the 2023/2024 school year and has a salary of between $127,347 and $144,018.

Applications will begin being reviewed March 24.