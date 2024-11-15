Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atascadero High School students present One Act Festival

STUDENT WRITTEN AND ANIMATED ONE ACT SVO.00_00_18_05.Still001.png
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Students rehearse for the AHS One Act Festival at Atascadero High School.
STUDENT WRITTEN AND ANIMATED ONE ACT SVO.00_00_18_05.Still001.png
Posted

Students at Atascadero High School are performing a trio of one-act plays at the AHS One Act Festival.

The student-run and student-written production includes three acts — "The Price" by Don Zolidis, "Boxes" by Kendra Thomas, and "Monsty" by Diego Luna.

Hannah Emmack, Assistant Director of Atascadero High School's Blackbox Theater, says the short plays cover themes including perseverance, the power of creativity, and the strength found in coming of age.

"Each actor is there to support the other, and we all understand, you know, you just are trying your best. And it's so fun to watch them collaborate and grow, and it's inspiring," Emmack said.

There are two shows this weekend — Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at this link.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg