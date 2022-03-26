Atascadero hosts fourth annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest

The Central Coast Brewers Guild is hosting the Central Coast Craft Beer Fest on Saturday, Mar. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.

This year is the fourth annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest and attendees will be able to sample from over 55 local craft breweries, wineries, seltzers, and cideries from all over California.

Live entertainment, food trucks, street faire vendors, and lawn games will be available at the event.

Admission includes a souvenir glass and samples from any of the craft breweries, wineries, ciders, and kombucha on site.

The Central Coast Craft Beer Fest benefits local charities and the Brewer's Guild, whose mission is to increase awareness by educating consumers about the California Central Coast's influence on local craft beer.

