Atascadero Lakeside Wine Fest celebrates 25th anniversary

Atascadero hosted its 25th Annual Lakeside Wine Fest on Saturday June 25, 2022.

The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Fest is a celebration of the region's top wineries and breweries. The gathering took place at Atascadero Lake Park. There were 50 wineries and seven breweries at the event along with vendors selling hard kombucha. In addition to wine, there were 20 local artists who contributed to an art wall and wine glass painting. Barbie Butz is a historian who helped start the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Fest 25 years ago.

“We said, ‘well let's try a wine festival, well we don't really have any wineries0,’” said Butz. ”At that time 25 years ago we didn't have any wineries."

Organizers said the event saw more than 1300 attendees this year.