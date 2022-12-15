Atascadero man arrested after brief standoff Wednesday afternoon

Officers reportedly had to use a Taser and a sheriff's K9 to take a man into custody in Atascadero on Wednesday.

At about 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road.

At the scene, police say officers were informed that a man involved in the assault had entered an abandoned building armed with a wooden 2x4.

Officers with the Atascadero Police Department and deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office surrounded the building and attempted to communicate with the suspect, but police say he refused to respond.

Eventually, police say officers and deputies entered the building in an attempt to arrest the man.

Police say he was armed with a five-foot stick and acting violently, so they utilized a K9 dog and Taser to take him into custody.

The suspect, identified as Gary Staub, 59, of Atascadero was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the arrest.

Police say he will be booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of making terrorist threats, burglary, assault, and resisting arrest.