Atascadero man arrested after pointing gun at nearby jogger

An Atascadero man is in custody after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 7:55 a.m. Saturday morning, Atascadero Police responded to multiple reports of a man standing on the street and screaming that he had a gun.

Officers arrived to the 7300 block of San Marcos Road and saw the man standing outside his house. Authorities say a jogger passed by and the suspect pointed the gun at the jogger. The jogger was reportedly able to flee the area unharmed.

Police then reported hearing a gun shot coming from the suspect's property. The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office and a CHP helicopter were called in for assistance.

Officers were able to confront the suspect and arrest him without incident.

40-year-old Marshall Athan Badget is currently booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and criminal threats.

Authorities were able to recover the gun from Badget and no injuries have been reported.