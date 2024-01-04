Atascadero man killed in crash on Bakersfield highway

A 43-year-old man from Atascadero was killed in a crash in Bakersfield early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just south of Highway 119.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck rear-ended the Atascadero man's Prius. Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway, and the Prius driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, officers say the semi-truck driver was traveling at about 55 mph in the slow lane, but it's unclear whether the Prius was also in the slow lane or was stopped on the right shoulder when the vehicles collided. Officers say it was dark and raining at the time.

The name of the man who died in the crash has not yet been released.

